Mumbai Crime: Four held for duping 1,200 jobless people

Four members of an inter-state gang have been arrested for allegedly cheating over 1,200 people in parts of the country on the pretext of providing jobs to them in foreign countries, police said.

Also read: Sawantwadi man dupes several Mumbai insurance agents of Rs 50 crore

Acting on a tip-off, the accused, identified as Amit Patole, Sarfaraz Sheikh and Abdul Ansari and Amardip Chauhan, were arrested from the city last week.

Also read: 'Baba', aide held in Delhi for duping people

They used to set up offices, collect money in the range of Rs 40,000 and Rs 1,00,000 from the unemployed people and flee after collecting money from them, an official said. “A case in this regard had been registered at Andheri police station in 2014.

Also read: Out on bail, man dupes people to fight sex racket case; held

Also read - Mumbai: Man loses Rs 1.97 cr to online scam; gang operated 108 fake bank accounts

The gang used to set up office in a particular area and publish advertisements in different newspapers promising jobs in foreign countries,” DCP Zone X, N D Reddy said. “Once the job aspirants came and deposited the money with them, they used to wind up the office and flee with the amount,” he said.