Mumbai Crime: Four of family in cop net for drug peddling

Four members of a family have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs to small time actors, models and college students across Malad and Goregaon. The police have recovered six types of drugs from them, including the synthetic party drug mephedrone, popularly known as meow meow.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vijay Shyam Parmar (27), his mother Geeta (47), wife Shalu (19) and sister Marta Raju Parmar (21). His brother-in-law, Raju Parmar, is absconding.

The Dindoshi police on Friday raided a house at BMC colony in Goregaon and police seized 60 gm of meow meow. The banned Corex and Phinrex cough syrups, hashish, marijuana and tablets worth Rs 2 lakh were also found.

"All the accused have been booked under the NDPS Act," said GS Nair, assistant police inspector, Dindoshi police station.

