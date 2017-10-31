Mumbai Crime: Girl abandons new born behind toilet, says she was raped

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old boy has been arrested for raping his 14-year-old cousin, who later became pregnant and abandoned her newborn. The girl, a resident of Vasai has been booked for abandoning her child. As per reports, the 19-year-old boy had been living with the girl and her family for a few years and the girl says the rape occurred in her home. Her parents later found out about the pregnancy and decided to keep the child for fear of society stigma.



Representational Image

The girl is said to have delivered the child on Thursday evening and is believed to have abandoned it behind the toilet with the help of her mother. Some locals saw the duo abandoning the child and took them to Valiv police. The police then took the girl and her child to a civic-run hospital in Vasai as per reports by Times of India.

When asked about why they did not approach the police, the girl’s mother said that she did not bring the rape to the police’s attention fearing social stigma and did not take her daughter to the doctor as she was afraid the incident would be reported to the police.

The 19-year-old was arrested from Vasai and has been booked for rape under the POCSO Act and has been remanded to custody. The girl, the police say, will be arrested once she is released from the hospital.

