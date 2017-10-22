A 16-year-old girl, who was thrashed by a-20-year old boy on Tuesday evening because she asked the boys to lower their voice while they were chatting, may just get justice. The girl was seriously hurt and was taken to Rajawadi Hospital. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the society. The accused, Imran Shahid Shaikh, 20, was re-arrested on Saturday evening and additional stringent sections were added against him after the police scanned the CCTV footage completely and ascertained that he also allegedly molested the girl. The medical report also showed severe injuries to the girl. The accused was earlier arrested and released on bail by the police.



The CCTV footage shows Imran Shahid Shaikh beating up the 16-year-old, who then collapses

"We have added Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and 4 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. After taking permission for the re-arrest, the accused was held on Saturday night. He will produced in court on Sunday," said Shahaji Umap, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 6. The young girl, a resident of Shramjivi Nagar in Nehru Nagar, Kurla, is a first year junior college student, who left her house for tuition classes on Tuesday at around 6 pm. She was looking for an auto rickshaw when she spotted three boys making noise sitting in an auto rickshaw in the society compound. She went up to them and asked them to lower their voice. This angered Shaikh, who came out of the auto and grabbed her hair. He then beat her up and left, after which a few residents spotted her and informed her aunt, who took her to the nearest hospital.

The cops had arrested Shaikh but immediately granted him bail under surety at the police station. The family of the victim, who stay in the same area, had claimed the boy and his family were threatening them.

