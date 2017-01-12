Mumbai Crime: Gold bars hidden in torch leads to another arrest

The passenger, who came from Riyadh, was to travel to Mangalore via a Jet Airways flight
It seems that repeated seizure of gold in varying quantities and the innovative ways in which carriers hide them, have made the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport all the more alert. In a similar incident on Wednesday, the officials arrested a passenger Mohammad Althaf Moidin (30), travelling from Riyadh, and seized 10 gold bars worth over Rs 29 lakh from him. He was scheduled to leave for Mangalore via a Jet Airways flight.
Four gold bars were hidden in a torch
After the AIU officials intercepted Moidin, they conducted a personal search and checked his baggage as well. Following this, they recovered the gold bars weighing 1.1kg. Of the 10 bars, six were concealed in his wallet and the remaining four were packed inside the battery case of an LED torch. All the bars were wrapped in black adhesive tape.
An AIU official said that a case has been registered against Moidin and he was arrested. However, as the gold that he was trying to smuggle was not worth over `1 crore, he was subsequently released on bail. The AIU has summoned him on Monday for further interrogations in the matter.
Common affair
Speaking to mid-day, deputy commissioner of AIU Pradnyasheel Jumle said, “This is the third such incident in the past two months wherein we intercepted passengers trying to smuggle gold by concealing them in torches. The money needed to carry out such smuggling activities is usually sent out of the country beforehand, while the goods are smuggled later. The accused mentioned that someone else’s money was also involved in the process. More details can be revealed only after further investigation.”
1.1kg
Total weight of the 10 gold bars that were seized
Rs 29 lakh
Total worth of the gold bars that were being smuggled
