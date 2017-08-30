Mumbai Crime: Goons smear oil on man's private parts over petty argument

Four booked for smearing Surya Prakash Oil, known to burn and irritate the skin, on daily wage worker over a petty tiff



Nasir was thrashed and tortured; (inset) burn injuries on his leg. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

The Mulund police have boo­ked four people for thrashing a daily wage worker and smearing Surya Pr­a­kash Oil, which is known to burn the skin, on his private parts.

According to sou­rces, the assault followed a petty tiff over a poster. During interrogation, the sole accused arrested, identified as Javed Khan, 28, confessed that the gang was ins­p­ired by the torture technique employed by cops on hardened criminals. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the other three accused.



The accused - Sajju Malik, Amir Khan, Javed Khan

A Mulund police officer said, "Sajju Malik, a history sheeter and the main accused, had put up a poster with his name in the locality, but he found it torn recently. When he enquired about it, someone told him that a daily wage worker named Nasir had torn the banner. Sajju, along with three others, kidnapped Nasir from the Khindi Pada bus stop at Mulund West and took him into the bushes near Palas Pada. They thrashed Nasir, poured petrol on the wounds and smeared Surya Prakash Oil on his private parts to burn the skin."

The two other accused booked in the case have been identified as Amir Khan and Ankit. "All four have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for attempt to murder, wrongful confinement and abduction. We believe that Sajju being a history sheeter was aware of the oil torture technique," a senior cop said.

You may also like - Photos: 'Godmen' who courted controversy

