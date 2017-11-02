Mumbai Crime: Goregaon Hookah Parlour owner booked for raping 22-year-old woman

The same Goregaon Hookah parlour that was in the news when a 25-year-old man was found murdered outside the establishment is now in the news for rape charges that have been filed against the owner. As per reports a 22-year-old woman has pressed charges of cheating and rape against the owner of the parlour as per reports by the Times of India.



As per the police the woman was in a relationship with the owner of the hookah parlour for two years and has alleged that the accused got intimate with her after he promised to marry her. She alleged that the accused took her to different locations in the city and was raped.

Subsequently, when she asked him about marriage, he started avoiding her. As per senior inspector Dhanaji Nalawade, Goregaon police, "We have registered a case of rape and cheating against the lounge owner, on the basis of the woman's statement."

Hookah Parlour murder

On October 21, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death outside the hookah parlour after an altercation that broke out inside the hookah parlour grew uncontrollably. The victim was allegedly stabbed by another patron while fighting and as per the police the owner of the parlour was also involved in the initial fight.

