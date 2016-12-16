Mumbai Crime: Greedy 24-year-old killed Kandivli share broker, robbed him



Devendra Jayantilal Doshi



Four days after senior share broker Devendra Jayantilal Doshi (65) was found brutally murdered in his flat, the Kandivli police has arrested a 24-year-old in connection with his death.



According to cops, initial interrogation of the arrested accused, Nikunj Jamanbhai Polara, has revealed robbery was the motive behind the crime.



Police sources said that on the day of the murder, Doshi had called two people to his house to allegedly exchange cash of around Rs. 13 lakh for gold. The duo saw that the old man lived alone in his flat and thought they could forcibly take away his money and escape. However, in the scuffle, they killed him.



Circumstantial evidence revealed that Doshi had fought hard for his life. The police also recovered a knife near the body. "We found a man had visited Doshi just before the two accused entered his flat. When we contacted this person, he told us that he was called upon by Doshi to show him how to make a digital payment," said Mukund Pawar, senior inspector, Kandivli police station. The man also told the police that Doshi had mentioned he was going to exchange currency worth Rs. 12-Rs.13 lakh for gold. "We then checked the CCTV installed in the building premises that had captured the suspects," said Pawar.



Based on the CCTV footage, the police prepared sketches of the two suspects and created five teams comprising 30 policemen to look for the accused. "After four days, we got wind of one of the accused. Our teams immediately swung into action and nabbed Polara from Borivli West," said an officer with the Kandivli police.



Polara hails from Gujarat. While the other accused is still at large, the police said they would arrest him soon. "We have got reliable information about his whereabouts," said senior inspector Pawar.