Mumbai Crime: Guide steals South Korean tourist's cash and belongings



Representational pic

A South Korean tourist’s cash and belongings were stolen by a person claiming to be a guide, who even showed him around some of the city’s spots for a day. The incident took place on January 16. The Azad Maidan police are investigating.

Chahunkyu Chadongiyan (52) arrived in Mumbai on January 15 and met a guide at CST, who said he will show him around for a low price. They booked a taxi and started their journey from CST. The guide was identified as Ali Nepali (60).

The police said Ali took him first to Andheri and then Juhu. They saw Juhu Beach and Amitabh Bachchan’s house. They also saw Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s homes. Ali took him to Dharavi, later Mahalaxmi and Dhobi Ghat.

After finishing their tour, the South Korean offered him liquor that he’d brought from his country. They sat in a bar at Mahalaxmi to drink, and around 10 pm they arrived at CST, near Cama hospital. The victim got down from the taxi here saying he wanted to go to a toilet and Ali took off with his bag. When the South Korean returned, he saw Ali and his bag missing. The taxi driver told him that Ali had told him he would return in some time, someone had called him. They waited for more than half an hour, but when Ali did not return, the tourist went to the police.

Senior inspector Vijay Kadam said, “We have registered an FIR against Ali under sections 420(cheating), and 379 (theft). We are investigating the matter.”

“The South Korean lost his bag which contained his camera, two Samsung mobile phones, an I-phone, a credit card, Malaysian currency, South Korean currency, Chinese currency and US dollars,” he added.