Mumbai crime: Head of security firm stabbed to death by rival



The spot from where Veera Pandiyan's (inset) body was recovered

On his way to the Aarey dairy canteen, a 35-year-old security contractor was brutally murdered by five people on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Veera Pandiyan, a resident of unit number seven. During inquiry it was revealed that the incident was an outcome of business rivalry.

Throat slit, head smashed

According to police sources, the incident occurred around noon, when Pandiyan was walking towards the Aarey dairy entrance gate. Five accused came on bikes from behind and attacked him with a knife. He ran inside the dairy premises to save his life, but the accused caught hold of him and stabbed him multiple times. They even slashed his throat and smashed his head with a stone before running away.

Though several people were present at the spot, nobody stepped in to help. On being informed, the Aarey police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Siddharth Hospital for post-mortem. Later, a murder case was registered against the accused.

Business rivalry

An officer from Aarey police station said that of the five accused, three used to work with Pandiyan in the past. They were running security services illegally and used to provide security guards in Aarey and Film City areas. However, later Pandiyan started his own security agency named 'X – Service Man Security Services' and got a tender from the government to provide security guards in the same area. This led to a dispute between them and they even had a fight over the matter, the official added.

Police said that the accused were identified with the help of the CCTV footages recovered from the area.

"We have registered a case in the matter. Of the five accused, identity of three have been revealed. We are on the lookout for them," said Kiran Kumar Chauhan, DCP, Zone 12.