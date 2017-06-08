Mumbai Crime: High-profile sex racket busted at Vasai

The Manikpur Police have exposed a high-profile sex racket and rescued three girls. The cops have arrested three women in the case, one being the mother of one of the girls. The accused have been identified as Sakila Ashfak Shaikh (38), Puspalata Devendra Moulshree (52) and Margret Cross.

According to Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil, they received information last week that a high-profile sex racket was being carried out in a flat at a high-rise near Vasai railway station. The cops raided the apartment and rescued three girls aged 16, 19 and 25. The three told the cops that the 16-year-old had just got her Std 10 results, the 19-year-old was engaged to be married and the 25-year-old woman was a widow. The 19-year-old told the cops that she was the daughter of a Bollywood director.

DYSP Anil Aakade told mid-day that the 16-year-old girl's mother had pushed her into prostitution. The girls used to get Rs 4,000-5,000 a client, which was split between the girl and the pimp. The apartment in Vasai was taken on rent by the three accused.