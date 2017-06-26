Mumbai Crime: Hit-and-run accused drives out on bail



Cops found Pandey's Honda City while they were scanning CCTV footage of the accident spot and nearby areas

Despite killing a 95-year-old by running over her and fleeing, a 44-year-old man has been let out on bail. Mulund resident Shantabai Joshi alias Chandamani died last Wednesday after Santosh Kumar Pandey rammed his Honda City into her.

While he was caught for the crime on Saturday, he was let out on bail on Sunday.

The police said eyewitnesses informed them about a silver colour Honda City ramming into Joshi. Cops then started scanning CCTV footage at the accident site and nearby areas, after which they got footage of the car, but they couldn't see its number as the footage was unclear.

Sachin Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 7, told mid-day, "When we got the footage of the car, we took our technical staff's help. They used the software and got clear footage, due to which we got the number. With the help of that, we arrested the accused."



Harish Bherai, one of Shantabai's neighbours, points at the accident spot. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Daily ritual

Joshi lived alone and had trouble walking. But she would walk every morning to the 5 Road Junction in Mulund to have a cup of tea. "Early on Wednesday, she was standing at the junction, when the Honda City rammed into her. Due to the impact, Joshi was flung a fair distance. The driver of the vehicle did not get out of the car, and instead, escaped from the scene," said a neighbour.

After the accident, bystanders rushed to help Joshi, who was seriously injured. She was taken to MT Agrawal Municipal General Hospital in Mulund, but was declared dead on arrival. Her body was later sent to Rajawadi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Harish Bherai one of the Joshi's neighbours said, "Joshi had no children and her husband passed away around 29 years ago. Since then, we gave her food. She and her husband moved here from Masjid. She had been living here for the last 60 years."



Accused Santosh Kumar Pandey

Dropping daughter

Cops said the accident took place when Pandey, who works as an assistant general manager at an Andheri-based firm, was driving the car to drop his daughter at her class at Mulund. An FIR was registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and 134(a) (b) of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was produced in court on Sunday, but managed to secure bail.