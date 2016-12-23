Mumbai Crime: How two conmen duped 356 Indians with lure of jobs in Singapore



The victims outside Goregaon police station on Wednesday evening

More than 300 people from four states landed at the international airport in the city last evening, only to find out that they had been conned.

The Goregaon police are now looking for the two men — Sandeep Singh and Rajkumar Thakur — who promised these men jobs in Singapore and then disappeared with their passports and money. The police have booked the two men for cheating 356 people and fleeing with their passports.

According to the Goregaon police, around three months ago, there were advertisements on social media about international job offers and requirements for support staff. People from Mumbai and at least four states visited the address located in a mall in Malad West and were told by Singh and Thakur that on December 21 they would leave for Singapore for their respective jobs. The victims were told to pay fees of Rs 40,000-90,000, depending on the job.

When the victims reached the airport on Wednesday evening, they found that the accused had disappeared and their mobile phones were switched off. At the airport, they found out that while the tickets had been booked, none had been paid for. After hours of trying to reach the duo, the victims decided to lodge a police complaint. The police then visited the office of the accused at the mall, but found it locked.

"The duo has been booked under section 420 of the IPC and investigations are underway. We are trying to recover the victims' passports," said a Goregaon police officer.