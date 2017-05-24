Mumbai Crime: How to botch robbery plans: Shout it over the phone!

An informer tipped off the cops when he heard the main accused discussing the preparations of the heist



Khar police gets information that a history-sheeter was spotted in the same area and he was heard saying ‘sab taiyari puri hai na?’ (all preparations are in place, right?), over the phone.

A loud conversation over the phone acted as a spoiler for a history-sheeter, who was planning to rob a jewellery store in Khar (west), along with three of his accomplices on Monday evening. After an informer heard him talking about the preparations of the heist, he tipped off the police and got him arrested, along with the others. Cops have recovered a pistol, live cartridges, chopper, nylon ropes and chilli powder from them.



The cops immediately reached the spot and arrested him. On searching, they recovered a pistol and three live cartridges from him. He then also led them to his three accomplices

'Sab taiyari puri hai na?'

Around 7.30 pm on Monday, the Khar police received information that a history-sheeter, who has over 20 cases registered against him at different police stations, was spotted in the same area. The informer told them that he was heard asking someone 'sab taiyari puri hai na?' (All preparations are in place, right?), over the phone.

Also read - Mumbai crime: Electrician held for killing senior citizen after robbery went wrong

Following this, the cops reached the area and spotted a man standing on the fourth road in Khar. On searching him, they found a 7.65 bore pistol tugged in his pants and three live cartridges. His detention led the officers to the other three accused, who were waiting near the jewellery store in Khar (west). They were found to be carrying chilli powder, a chopper and nylon rope.

Also read: An ATM robbery plan in Mumbai flopped big time! Here's how...



They were all waiting for the main accused near the jewellery store in Khar (west). At the time of their arrest, they were found to be carrying chilli powder, a chopper and nylon rope.

Also read - Mumbai: Robbers dig through sewage for 25 days in vain

Caught while waiting

Those arrested have been identified as Kishore Pawar alias Bunty (34), his accomplices Sunny Nadar (28), who already has 30 cases registered against him, Manish Rajput (24), who has four cases against him already and Kunal Ambre alias Mahadik (29), who is also wanted in five other cases.

Also read - Thane Crime: 'Shirt' bandits target bank, leave without any booty

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from the Khar police station said, "The arrested accused were waiting for the right time to enter the store and carry out the heist. After being produced in the court on Tuesday, they were remanded to police custody till May 25."

Also see...

20 Number of cases already registered against Pawar

30 Number of cases already registered against Nadar