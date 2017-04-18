Mumbai Crime: Illegal fishermen drown security guard in Powai lake

The police along with the fire brigade are still looking for the body. Pic/ Sameer Markande

The Powai police have arrested two men for assaulting a security guard who had been posted at the Powai lake to keep a watch on illegal fishing carried out there. The accused not only assaulted the security guard but also drowned him in the lake. He is yet to be found.

The police have arrested Tabrez Khan and Salim Siddique in the matter. According to the police, Tabrez, who is a history-sheeter, used to illegally carry out fishing at Powai lake. The Maharashtra State Angling Association had recently appointed a new security agency to keep a watch on illegal fishing in the area.

On Monday night, when Shoaib Khan, along with three others from the security agency, were on duty, Khan spotted a net in the lake. As Khan took a boat to get a closer look, Tabrez came up to him and started arguing. The argument turned into a fight and Tabrez assaulted Khan on his neck and chest and pushed him into the lake.

Speaking to mid-day, Vinayak Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police (Zone-X), said, “We have arrested two accused and have booked them under various sections of IPC."