Mumbai Crime: Impostor wipes Rs 2 lakh from doctor's account over 2 months



Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Sushil Kamble is a doctor, but for the last week he has been spending more time shuffling between the bank and police station than the hospital. The reason: an impostor has supposedly siphoned off Rs 2.10 lakh in 30 transactions from the bank account of the JJ Hospital doctor. He reportedly didn’t receive any notification from the bank about the transactions, mainly made for online shopping, for the last two months.

Kamble is an MD student who works in the JJ Hospital’s forensic section as a Resident Medical Officer (RMO). He has a savings account in the State Bank Of India’s Byculla branch since 2011. Kamble’s monthly stipend is credited to this very account. He is the breadwinner of his family.

On January 16, Kamble went to the bank to transfer money into his father’s account and updated his passbook. To his surprise, he got to know that there were one too many transactions from his account to various shopping portals, none made by him.

‘Didn’t buy anything’

“When I counted, there were 30 transactions, which were not in my knowledge,” said Kamble, “I didn’t make any purchase, nor did any online transaction of that sort. When I calculated the total amount [of all the transactions] it came to Rs 2,10,670. I brought this to the notice of the bank manager Surendra Prasad. He told me they would assist me in getting my money back. They gave me a dispute form, which I filled and submitted immediately.”

No notification

The bank then asked Kamble if he’d gave his card or PIN number to anyone and if he’d received a call from anyone claiming to be a bank official. “They asked me many questions, but I said that there are no lapses from my side. In fact, as per bank policies, whenever there is a transaction from an account, the bank delivers an SMS stating the transaction and balance amount. I didn’t get any message about those 30 transactions,” said a visibly distressed Kamble. All the transactions were done on shopping websites like Snapdeal, Amazon, Freecharge, Paytm and two private companies.

FIR registered

After, complaining to the bank Kamble went to the JJ Marg Police station and registered an FIR. “We have registered a case of under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act. We have also asked the cyber police to investigate the matter,” said an officer from JJ Marg police station.

mid-day tried to contact the SBI’s Byculla branch, but there was no response. The PR company, which handles corporate communication for the bank was contacted and assured it would get back as soon as possible. However, there was no reply till the time of going to press.

Saving money for farming

Kamble has little else to do but wait, and go from bank to police station until the impostor is caught and the money is recovered. “My family lives in Latur. They are totally dependent on me for the monthly expenses. I was saving this money for farming and this incident has come as a big blow to my family and me” said Kamble, adding, “I am totally aware of the cyber criminals, and always took utmost care to avoid them. But this has shaken me.”