Mumbai Crime: In-laws torture young bride, husband burns her with cigarettes

The woman alleges that she was beaten and harassed by her in-laws while her husband burnt her hands with cigarettes. Mumbai police book her husband and five of his kin

Burn marks on the woman’s hand

The JJ Marg police have booked five members of a woman's family from Vile Parle for allegedly torturing her. The police have also booked her husband, Shahab Sayed, whom she had been in a relationship with and had married last year.

According to her complaint, the victim had been working with a firm in Andheri until she got married in August 2016 without either she or her husband informing their respective families.

Living at parents' house

The woman had been living at her own house after Sayed told her he was yet to tell his family. But, last month, when the woman moved into Sayed's house in south Mumbai, both her husband and his family refused to accept her.

Filed a complaint

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that she was beaten up and harassed by her in-laws while her husband burnt her hands with cigarettes. Finally, when she could not bear the pain and torture she went to JJ Marg police station.

“An FIR under various sections of the IPC has been registered against five people in the matter and investigations are on,” said a police officer.