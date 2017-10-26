While online sexual harassers believe they can get away with their perverse activities, this case proves they are as likely to be brought to punishment. Harsh Trivedi, 23, a computer graphics student from Gujarat was arrested on Tuesday, after being booked under the stringent POCSO Act, for allegedly sending porn clips to a 15-year-old girl, who resides in Andheri, on Instagram.



Representation pic

Trivedi had sent a follow request on to the girl, a first-year student, on the social media site. Since the girl had a private account, she didn't accept his request for a couple of days, but did so later. After this, Trivedi started sending her messages, to which she replied on a few occasions. This emboldened Trivedi enough to send her obscene pictures and videos.

According to the police complaint, she warned him to stop sending her videos and messages but he refused to listen to her and allegedly continued to send her the obscene content. Sources said, when the girl told him she would block him, he threatened to misuse the pictures of hers in his possession.

He then began demanding sexual favours from her, which prompted her to tell her father about the matter. He took her to the police station and lodged an FIR.

A police officer said, "The accused was traced from his IP address. Following this the team nabbed him from Gujarat." He was handed over to the MIDC police on Wednesday. The mobile device used for the crime by Trivedi

will now be sent to the forensic lab to gather technical evidence.

The police official said, "The accused has been booked under sections 354C, 354D and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and section 12 of the POCSO Act. He has also been charged with section 67 (A) of the IT Act."

Also view - Rhea Pillai-Leander Paes court battle: 18 developments



