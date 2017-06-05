Mumbai Crime: International school trustee booked for raping KG students

Representational Pic

Mumbai Police on Monday booked the trustee of a Mumbai international school for allegedly raping minors studying at the western suburb-based school.

The trustee has been booked under the stringent protection of children against sexual offences (POCSO) Act.

The police are on the lookout of the trustee since he has reportedly left the country after an FIR was registered at the MIDC police station in Andheri east on May 18.

The police say the incident came to light after a girl who was one of the allegedly abused children narrated the incident to her parents following which the matter was brought to the notice of the police.

A police official said, "We are on the look for the accused, who is at present abroad. The matter is under investigations."