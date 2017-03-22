Mumbai Crime: Jewellery firm employee flees with gold worth Rs 21.5 lakh



Representational Image

A worker at a jewellery hallmark testing and printing company in Borivli decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 21.5 lakh on Monday. The company owner has lodged a case with the Vanrai police, who have launched a manhunt for the accused.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Anish Jaikaran Yadav (24) alias Divakar Yadav, was working at Leo Gold in Borivli for the last two years.

The stolen jewellery belongs to Rudiraaj Jewellery (Malad), Rajesh Gold (Malad), Ganesh Jewellers (Malad), RajKamal Jewellers (Malad), Kajal Jewellers (Goregaon), V Gold, and Char Bhuja Jewellery (Goregaon).

As per the statement given by complainant Shushil Bhandari, his company has over 10 employees who collect and deliver gold ornaments of jewellery shops across the city.

Morning heist

On the day of the incident, Yadav and another employee, Anil Patil, left the shop around 11.30 am on a motorcycle and went to Kohinoor Industrial Estate area in Goregaon (east) after collecting ornaments from eight shops in Malad and Goregaon.

Around 2 pm, Patil called up Bhandari to inform him that Yadav was missing and his mobile phone was switched off.

Bhandari then tried to reach Yadav. When he failed to, he took Patil and went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

Patil told the police that Yadav had asked him to collect ornaments from Kama Sechar jewellery shop, saying he would go and get the ornaments from another shop behind the industrial estate. Patil said he waited for him for a while, but when there was no sign of him and he became unreachable on the phone as well, he called up the owner, the police said.

Name change

Yadav was staying in a rented flat in Kandivli's Hanuman Nagar. Inquiry revealed that he had given his name as Divakar, which, in fact, is his elder brother's name, while taking the house, said an officer, adding that he hails from Bihar.

A case under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a police team has gone to his native village in Bihar.