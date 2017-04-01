Mumbai Crime: Jewellery firm worker held for stealing gold worth Rs 21.5 lakh

Days after a worker of a jewellery hallmark testing and printing company in Borivali decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 21.5 lakh, the Vanrai police caught two accused in the case from a Naxalite area in Jharkhand. The cops have recovered only 70% of the stolen jewellery, which is worth R13.89 lakh. A manhunt has been launched to nab the third accused, who has the remaining booty.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pradeep Kumar Yadav and Jiten Murmu. Acting on a tip-off, a Vanrai police team led by sub-inspector Prashant Sable went to Yadav's native place in Jharkhand and arrested him along with Murmu. During interrogation, the accused revealed that a third person, Mukesh Yadav, had the rest of the jewellery. Both the accused were remanded in police custody till April 3.

Further inquiry revealed that Murmu was the person who had recommended Yadav for the job at the company from where he stole the jewellery. Yadav was initially working at a jewellery shop in Andheri from where he was kicked out. Thereafter, he joined the jewellery hallmark testing and printing company in Borivali.

In order to hide his identity, he changed his name to Divakar Yadav, which was actually his elder brother's name. A police officer from Vanrai police station said that the accused were planning to start a new business at their native place.