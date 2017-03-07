Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover slashes girl's face with a blade



Representational Pic

In a shocking incident, a jilted lover attacked a 17-year-old girl with a blade on Sunday when he spotted her talking to another man.

The accused identified as Shankar Bhardwaj (19) was arrested after the victim filed a complaint at the Bangur Nagar police station.

The incident took place at Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon west. Bhardwaj had expressed his feelings for the girl several times in the past but she never showed any interest. Whenever he found her talking to other men, he would scold her. On Sunday when Bhardwaj spotted her talking to another man, he attacked her on the face with a blade. Residents later rushed her to a local hospital, where she underwent treatment.

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector of Bangur Nagar police station Santosh Bhandare said, “We have registered a complaint. We nabbed the accused from Evershine Nagar area. He will be produced in court tomorrow.”