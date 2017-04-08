Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover stabs his live-in partner and her child

Frustrated that she wouldn't get back together with him, the accused tried to slit his own throat, too



Cops inspect the crime scene

A 34-year-old man tried to kill his live-in partner and her 12-year-old son, before slitting his own throat too, after she refused to stay with him. Fortunately, locals rushed the trio was rushed to hospital in time, and their condition is now stable.

The victims, Kavita Reddi and her son, live in Pandurang Kadam chawl, Nallasopara. The accused, Yogesh Khambe, also resided in the same locality, and over time, they got into a relationship and began living together.

Disappointed twice

Investigations revealed that Yogesh left his wife because they could not have children together. On the other hand, Kavita had separated from her husband six years ago, fed up with his drinking habit and lack of employment. She supported herself and her son by making and selling papad and pickle so she wouldn't have to suffer drunken beatings from her husband.

But Kavita was disappointed to see that Yogesh was no different — he too would laze around at home all day. This would often be the centre of heated arguments between the couple, until Kavita and her son finally moved out to another house a few days ago. On Thursday, Yogesh visited her and pleaded with her to return home, but she refused.

Screams were heard

Around 10.30 pm, neighbours heard screams from Kavita's house and rushed there. Yogesh had attacked her with a cutter. When her son tried to save her, he too was attacked by the accused. Both the victims received serious injuries. Later, the accused tried to slit his throat with the same blade, but the neighbours intervened.

"They were admitted to Vasai Virar Mahanagar Palika hospital, and we arrested the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC," said an officer from Tulinj police station.