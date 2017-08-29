Mumbai crime: JJ panel to decide on pregnant minor raped by dad's assistant



Representational Image

A panel at JJ Hospital has been set up to decide the fate of the 12-year-old girl who is almost 29 weeks pregnant after being raped by her father's assistant. Its report will be submitted on Thursday, after which the Supreme Court will decide if she be allowed to undergo an abortion as demanded by her parents.

"The parents have approached the apex court for abortion, and the decision will depend on the report submitted by the panel," said Dr Nikhil Datar, a gynaecologist who provided legal aid to the parents in the case.

The girl's parents are still recovering from the trauma, after coming to know about her pregnancy, which came to light only on August 9, when the bump became noticeable and the mother took her to a doctor.