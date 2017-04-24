Mumbai Crime: Juhu pervert nabbed for molesting two girls

A pervert was nabbed and put behind bars on Saturday after he molested two girls in Juhu.

The girls were out for dinner at a restaurant in the area and were waiting outside the eatery, in an autorickshaw, when the incident occurred.

Roadside romeo

The incident occurred between 10.30 pm and 11 pm, after the girls reached the restaurant for dinner but could not find a table, because the place was crowded. The two then decided to wait outside for a while and come back later.

While waiting outside, they saw a parked autorickshaw a few metres away and decided to sit in it.

The accused, who was later identified as Amar Singh, approached the autorickshaw and molested one of them and then went to the other side to grope the second girl.

The girls got down and tried to nab Singh, but seeing them approaching him, he started to run. The girls then raised an alarm and a few passers-by gathered to help and nabbed Singh, who was later handed over to the Juhu police.

Behind bars

"He was arrested under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and produced in court on Sunday, which sent him to police custody till April 24," said a police officer.