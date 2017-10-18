Locals running after a chain-snatcher duo in Kalina, may not have caught the culprits, but helped a Thane police officer find his stolen bike, which had been abandoned by one of the accused during the chase. The Vakola police, however, are still on the lookout for the bikers, who fled with the gold chain of a senior citizen last week.



The Thane police official's bike

According to the Vakola police, the incident took place on October 9, at around 7.50pm. Seema Naik, the daughter of the 66-year-old victim, who did not wish to be identified, said, "I was on my way home from work when my mother called me and told me that two bike-borne men had snatched her gold chain, while she was returning from the doctor's clinic."

When Naik reached the spot, she learned that a few locals had tried chasing the culprits, but they managed to escape after abandoning the bike they had used for the crime. When the police arrived and checked the bike number, they realised that it belonged to a police official.

The Vakola police said that the official, whose bike had been stolen, had registered a FIR with the Kashimira police station, a few days ago. "The bike belongs to a police officer of the Thane rural police," said an official.

Meanwhile, the police are examining CCTV footage in the area to identify the accused. A FIR has been registered under sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for theft.