Vasai resident Puja Zhizhoter, 30, was having a routine Wednesday evening, before a robber barged into her home, threatening at knifepoint to kill her and her son Kush, 8. A quick-thinking Puja then brandished a hockey stick on the robber to unleash an assault that he'll remember for a lifetime.

The incident occurred around 7 pm in the Vasant Nagri area of Vasai East. According to the police, an unknown man entered Puja's second-floor house in the Gulmohar Society.



Puja Zhizhoter. Pic/Hanif Patel

'I'll cut your throat'

Recounting the events, Puja told mid-day, "I was busy in the kitchen. Meanwhile, the doorbell rang. When I opened the door, I saw a man, around 25-years-old, who asked me, 'Does Shinde live here?' I said no, he doesn't, and shut the door."

"A few moments later, the doorbell rang again. This time, my son Kush opened the door. I saw the same person standing outside," she said, adding, "Before I could understand anything, he forcibly entered the house and ran towards me. He tried to gag me and removed a knife from his pocket and said 'Agar shor machaya to tera aur tere beta ka gala kaat dunga' (if you make any noise, I'll cut yours and your son's throat)."



Puja Zhizhoter with son Kush and husband Vijendra

Sticking it to him

Without wasting a second, Puja responded more aggressively than the robber. She bit one of his fingers and rushed towards a hockey stick kept in the house. "The bite loosened his grip and he was in acute pain. I rained blows of the hockey stick on him till he dropped his knife," she said.

"I wanted to save Kush. I asked him to run into the bedroom and lock the door. I began attacking the accused once again and pushed him away from the bedroom. As Kush was away from the robber's reach, I asked him to bring help from outside," added Puja.



Accused Rasul Khan captured on CCTV

Sonny boy to the rescue

The police said that the robber kicked Kush as he tried to leave the house. Despite falling twice, he rushed towards the door and ran to the neighbours seeking help. "I did not care about myself. I wanted to save my child, which is why I gathered the courage and decided to fight the accused," added Puja.

Vijendra, her proud husband said, "I was busy in a meeting. When I got the information, I rushed home. Meanwhile, the police team had reached and were taking the accused with them. I did not know who the accused was and why he came to my house, but my wife fought him with great devotion and saved our child's life."

Probing motive

The arrested accused has been identified Mira Road resident Rasul Khan, 23. A case under sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against him. He was produced before a court on Thursday morning and remanded in one-day police custody. Senior inspector Anil Patil from Manikpur police station said, "We are trying to investigate the exact motive."

