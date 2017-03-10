Mumbai Crime: Live-in relationship turns bitter, ends in murder



Deceased Poonam Gajbhiye



Vijay Jarkad (25) and his 30-year-old live-in-partner Poonam Gajbhiye often used to have verbal fights over the interference of the latter's parents in their relationship. But one such tiff turned ugly on Tuesday. In a fit of rage, Vijay assaulted her and strangled her to death. However, the accused himself surrendered before the police and confessed to the crime. Thereafter, the Badlapur (W) cops registered a case and arrested him.



Accused Vijay Jarkad



Love at first sight

According to police, Vijay, who is originally a resident of Kalyan, was staying with Poonam in a flat at Badlapur for the past six months. She was working as a software engineer in a private firm at Kanjurmarg, while Vijay was an assistant in a company. They had met for the first time in a local train. During interrogation, Vijay said, "I really liked Poonam when I saw her first in the CST local train around two years back. Eventually we became friends and then started living together."



Against parents' wish

Speaking to mid-day, assistant police inspector M Polekar said, "Around six months ago Poonam bought a flat in Badlapur west. Since then both of them were staying in the flat. She had even helped him set up a mobile repair shop in the same area, so that they could live together. In the meantime, Poonam's parents got to know about their relation and asked her to stay away from Vijay. They did not approve of it as they felt that Vijay was financially dependant on her."



Polekar further said, "Both of them often used to have fights about Poonam's parents not approving of their relation. On Tuesday when one such argument took place, Vijay assaulted her and then strangled her with a dupatta. Then he went to his friend Jay Gurudas's house and narrated the entire incident to him. Gurudas asked him to approach the police, after which he surrendered on Wednesday night. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till March 13."