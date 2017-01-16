Mumbai Crime: Livid over affair, man kills wife's 30-year-old 'lover'

The accused Doli Ravidas

The Bhiwandi police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a 30-year-old he suspected was having an affair with his wife. The police claimed to have solved the case within 24 hours.

According to the police, the arrested accused, Doli Ravidas (46), a resident of Sonali village in Bhiwandi, recently learnt that his wife was having an affair with Vasudev Das. Both Ravidas and Das hail from Dhanbad district of Jharkhand and do small jobs.

On Friday morning, Ravidas stopped Das near the Five Textiles Loom Workshop in Adiwasipada area and stabbed him with a knife multiple times and fled from the spot.

Das’s brother Ranjit, who is a waiter at a hotel, then lodged a complaint with the Shantinagar police station. The police, during a preliminary probe, learnt that Das was having an affair with a married woman.

The police then began to suspect Ravidas’s hand in the crime after analysing his location on the day of the murder. They then arrested him after he admitted to having committed the crime.

The police have also recovered the knife used in the crime. Ravidas has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.