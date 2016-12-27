Mumbai crime: Love for sports cars drove minors to murder toddler

The two boys revealed that they had planned to buy a car with the Rs 1-crore ransom they had initially demanded from the girl’s parents



Junera Muntaj Khan (3) was strangled to death

Just two days after two 16-year-old boys were arrested for kidnapping and murdering a three-and-a-half-year old girl, it has been found that their love for sports cars drove them to commit the gruesome act. During interrogation they revealed that they had planned to buy a luxury car with the Rs 1 crore ransom that they had demanded from the girl’s parents. Both the accused will be kept at the Dongri Remand Home till January 2.

An officer from JJ Marg police station said, “The prime accused was fond of sports cars. Though he had bought one against his father’s wish, he desired to purchase a Mercedes Benz. Both the accused had planned to divide the money. After negotiating with the girl’s parents, the boys had agreed on R28 lakh, as they thought that they could at least buy a sports bike.”

The girl Junera Muntaj Khan, a resident of Sarbatwala Chawl, was abducted on December 5. The prime accused, who was the victim’s neighbour, is a first year science student in a SoBo college. The girl used to visit his house quite often. A police officer said, “He belongs to an upper middle class family and even his relatives are quite well off. The other accused lives in the same locality and his father runs a business of tours and travels.”

The officer further added, “The duo hatched the plan on a day early in December while they were sitting at the prime accused’s house. On the evening of December 5 when the accused’s family went out, Junera arrived at his house to play. He thought that it was the right opportunity to execute the plan. He immediately took out the chloroform bottle, poured some on a cloth and rubbed it against Junera’s nose. Unknowingly he applied more force and her nose started bleeding. Meanwhile, when he realised that the girl’s mother must be looking for her, he killed her using the cable of a mobile charger.”

Thereafter, he called up the other accused and asked him to come to his house. They then dumped the girl’s body in a bag and kept it under a water tank in the neighbouring Haji Kasam Chawl. It was then that they planned to ask for the ransom and keep the cops busy for a long time.