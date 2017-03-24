Mumbai Crime: Love of fried chicken nearly gets woman killed

The lure of fried chicken nearly cost a woman her life after she fell prey to an unusual ploy by her estranged husband to have her killed

Shadab Ali Irshad Shaikh (31), and his wife Mariyam, had been living separately for the last two months. The couple had been married for eight years and also have a son. However, Shaikh would constantly fight with her. Fed-up, Mariyam decided to file for divorce and had also moved to another home.

On Wednesday night, he decided to visit his wife, who lived in Azmi Nagar, Malwani, on the pretext of cooking fried chicken for her. When Mariyam arrived from work, Shaikh told her that he wanted to serve her fried chicken one last time. Mariyam reluctantly agreed. Shaikh then asked their son to go to his grandparent’s home, so that they could spend some time alone.

Immediately after his son left, Shaikh got the friend chicken out of the vessel, and poured the hot oil over his unsuspecting wife. He then went and surrendered before the Malwani police. Meanwhile, Mariyam’s neighbours rushed her to a hospital, where she is being treated. “We have arrested Shaikh and charged him with section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” a police officer said.