Mumbai Crime: Man abducts 6-yr-old girl to watch TV, sexually assaults her

When the parents went to the police saying their child was missing, cops told them to come in the morning, till then, kidnapper had sexually assaulted the minor



The accused was held on Sunday morning and has been booked under the POCSO Act.

A six-year-old girl from Dindoshi inadvertently ended up in a horrendous nightmare, after a 32-year-old man in her colony abducted her on Saturday night. After the girl went to his home to watch TV, the man, drunk on alcohol and perversion, tied, gagged and sexually assaulted the minor all night. The girl's ordeal ended on Sunday morning, when the police found her unconscious and tied under a cot in the accused's home.



Text/Shiva Devnath, Illustration/Ravi Jadhav