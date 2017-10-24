A 23-year old woman travelling aboard a harbour line train to Belapur from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), got the man who flashed her arrested.

Having recorded a video of the accused engaging in the act, the woman gave the same to the Government Railway Police (GRP), thereby leading to his arrest within 48 hours.

According to a report in The Hindu, the incident is said to have occurred at 10 am on Saturday. The woman, a resident of Nallasopara, was headed to Seawoods after having celebrated Bhai Dooj with her brother in Cuffe Parade.

As per the Mumbai GRP's ACP Machhindra Chavan the accused flashed the woman while peeking at her through the bars of the section designated for handicapped passengers, situated right next to the ladies compartment.

After having recorded the incident on her phone, the woman took a train back to CSMT from the Reay Road station and approached the railway police. On reviewing the evidence presented and the CCTV footage, the GRP filed a FIR against the accused under Section 354 of the IPC for outraging a woman's modesty.

ACP Chavan reportedly said, "We put a special team on the job, who went through CCTV footage at CSMT and other railway stations. The accused was identified using the video shot by the complainant, and picked up at 6 a.m. on Monday." He has since been identified as 30-year-old, Krupa Patel.

Patel, who is a homeless labourer, was nabbed outside the Gulshan-e-Iran restaurant on P D'Mello Road. Despite preventive measures by the GRP, instances of flashing and harassment continue to remain a hassle for female commuters on local trains.

