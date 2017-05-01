Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for impregnating 15-year-old step daughter

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Sewri on Monday for raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter several times over the past year and impregnating her.

The teen revealed that her father would offer her soft drinks mixed with sedatives which would make her dizzy. Then he would rape her after she fell unconscious.

Also Read: Beggar gets 10 years in jail for forcibly marrying, torturing minor Mumbai girl

According to Sewri police, the girl lives with her mother and two younger brothers. Her biological father died when she was three years old. Then her mother remarried. Her step-father used to rape the girl when she was alone at home.

"The man would take advantage of his wife and sons’ absence. When his wife left for work and his sons went to school, he would offer his stepdaughter soft drinks mixed with sedatives. When she fell unconscious, he would rape her. He even threatened her. She was reluctant to talk about her ordeal as she was afraid of him,” an officer from the Sewri police station told Hindustan Times.

The matter was disclosed after the girl complained about having pain in the stomach. Initially, her mother would massage her stomach but when the pain started on a regular basis, her mother took her to the local hospital where tests revealed that she was three-and-a-half months pregnant.

The girl and her mother registered a complaint at the Sewri police against her step-father after which he was arrested.

The accused was booked under sections 367 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.