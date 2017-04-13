Mumbai Crime: Man attacked by wife's lover dies in hospital

The deceased, Dilip Mishra

Days after 33-year-old Dilip Mishra was brutally attacked by his wife's lover, he died at Shatabdi Hospital on Tuesday night. Waliv police arrested the main accused Sameer alias Suresh Patwa (22) and send the other two minors involved in the case to correction home.

Murder for marriage

After the incident took place last Saturday, police registered an attempt to murder case and started investigating the matter. They had even detained the three accused for questioning. Probe revealed that Sameer had planned the murder to get rid of Dilip so that he could marry his wife.

Love blooms

According to Waliv police sources, initially Dilip was staying at Sakinaka area, where Sameer was his neighbour. When he realised that his wife was having an affair with the accused, he shifted to Nalasopara around three months back. Sameer went to Dilip's house last Saturday and said that he wanted to settle the matter. Thereafter, he along with two others attacked him with a blade and axe.

When Dilip became unconscious, the trio escaped. Finding him in a pool of blood, passersby rushed him to Platinum Hospital. Later he was shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli.

Confirming the development, deputy superintendent of police Anil Aakde from Vasai division said that Dilip died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night.