Mumbai Crime: Man attacked with hot oil for criticising Chinese food

Incident happened after his brother complained about the taste and price of the food served to him at a Chinese eatery in Ulhasnagar

A 29-year-old man suffered grievous burn injuries when a staff of a Chinese eatery in Ulhasnagar flung hot oil at him following a heated argument over the taste and price of the food with his brother. The Vitthalwadi police have registered a cross-complaint and are investigating the matter.



A CCTV grab shows the accused throwing hot oil at the victim. Pic/Navneet Barhate

According to police, the incident took place at Manoj Koliwada Chinese corner located in Venus Chowk of Ulhasnagar. The eatery usually remains crowded, as people are allowed to drink alcohol there.



Victim Deepak Mhaske

Around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, Vicky Mhaske along with three of his friends went to the eatery to have their dinner. After having the food, Vicky first complained about the taste to the owner and later created an issue over the bill. Following this, a heated argument broke out between the two.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man throws acid on wife for losing weight, suspects her of cheating

"Vicky immediately called up his brother Deepak Mhaske and asked him to reach the spot. In the meantime, one of the staff members flung hot oil on Deepak's face, injuring him badly. One of Deepak's friends, Vijay Pagare, also suffered burn injuries on his stomach. Both of them were immediately rushed to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where they are currently undergoing treatment," said an officer from Vitthalwadi police station.

Another officer said, "A case has been registered against the eatery owner and the staff under sections 323, 324, 504 and 34 of IPC. We have recovered a CCTV footage from the area, which clearly shows the accused throwing hot oil on the victim."

Also view - Photos: 10 unsolved murders in Mumbai



