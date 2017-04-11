Mumbai Crime: Man claims son-in-law crashed bike to murder daughter



Neelam and Sandeep Chavan got married in 2015, a year after which he allegedly started harassing her

The accident was a cover; he wanted to kill my daughter after she dismissed his demand of asking money from me -- alleges this 50-year-old working with the Central excise department's PRO. Bhagwan Gaikwad has been fighting for justice for his deceased daughter Neelam Chavan, allegedly killed by her husband Sandeep.

While Gaikwad's sustained efforts have led to the Bhoiwada police booking Sandeep last month for rash driving, his demand that the charge of murder be added has been dismissed. Sandeep has not been arrested yet with the police saying that investigations are on in the case.

The incident took place on November 9, 2016, when Sandeep and Neelam were headed to Thane to meet a relative. During the journey, his bike skidded near Lalbaug flyover. Neelam sustained grievous injuries in the accident; she was first admitted to KEM hospital and later shifted to Global hospital, where she died after three days of treatment.

Insatiable greed

Gaikwad told mid-day, "Sandeep works as a jail officer at Arthur Road jail. He used to harass Neelam, pushing her to ask me for money. As she refused to oblige, he plotted her murder and is now using the accident as a cover for it."

"I arranged their marriage on April 23, 2015, when he was posted at Nashik jail. The first year between them was good, but later, he started troubling her, nagging her to ask me for money. I had spent lakhs on the wedding and also gave him a Bullet bike," he added.

Detailed inquiry

According to Gaikwad, the Bhoiwada police had filed an accidental death report in the case, but after he met with secretary (SPL) government of Maharashtra Rajnish Seth and told him the entire story, Seth had asked additional commissioner of police RD Shinde and deputy commissioner of police N Ambika to probe the matter and submit a report after which the police filed an FIR against Sandeep.

Sandeep has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(A) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly speeding, which caught the bike to skid on a patch of water, ultimately leading to his wife's death. Gaikwad alleged he had given Sandeep R1 lakh for his brother's wedding.