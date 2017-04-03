Mumbai crime: Man confesses to wife's murder that he didn't commit

In an unusual incident, a man from Daman allegedly confessed to killing his wife, a murder that never happened.

According to the police, Mujahid Shah, claimed to have murdered his wife and dumped the body in a beach in Daman and made cops go on a wild goose chase twice in a week to search for the body, which he confessed to have buried there.

A report from Indian Express states that, Shah initially told the cops that he apparently murdered his wife during an argument and dumped her body in Nani Daman beach. Following this, a police team comprising of two officers and three constables accompanied by a magistrate and a videographer went to spot described by Shah. They dug the spot with the use of a JCB machine after receiving help from local authorities but found nothing.

Upon interrogating Mujahid Shah once again, they were told that he might have gotten the spot wrong and buried the body in another end of the beach. Nearly two weeks after the apparent 'murder', four personnel from the Ghatkopar police went to another location in the beach 150 kms away from the first spot and dug even deeper than last time but to no avail. They started to suspect that it might be a hoax after this and started to make some enquiries in Daman around the area that Shah was a resident.

In the twist, the cops discovered that the girl wasn't dead at all but had left Shah for a colleague, who worked with her.

The officers found that Shah was the maternal uncle of the girl. She lived in Ghatkopar with her parents. Shah and the girl fell in love when he had come to live with the family from Daman a few years ago. Both fled after the family didn't approve of the relationship in 2015, following which the girl's family registered a case of kidnapping against him with the Ghatkopar Police.

The police couldn't locate the duo during initial investigations but managed to track down Shah with the mobile number he used and placed him under arrest, when he had come to Navi Mumbai.

Upon being confronted again following the second dig, Shah confessed that since the girl had eloped with him first and was now missing he wanted to take responsibility. The police are planning to file a chargesheet against him under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and have some leads on the girl and plan to track her down soon as well.