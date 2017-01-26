Mumbai Crime: Man convicted for sexually abusing 16-year-old boy

The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court on Wednesday convicted a 23-year-old man for sexually abusing and committing unnatural offence with a 16-year-old boy. Judge Srishty Neelkanth sentenced Sachin Rathod to 10 years of imprisonment.

After the victim's father filed a complaint in 2013, the boy was called in for a statement in April that year. He had said that Rathod first assaulted him in Jogeshwari. The following day when he went to attend a festival in the area, Rathod spotted him. He asked the boy to accompany him for some work. Rathod then took him to an isolated place in a rickshaw. Thereafter, he threatened the boy with a bamboo stick and physically abused him.

Later, when the boy's father became suspicious looking at the way he was behaving, he started questioning him. Two days later, the victim revealed everything to his father.

Thereafter, they went to the police station and registered a complaint.