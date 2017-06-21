Mumbai crime: Man dupes over 25 persons by promising jobs in merchant navy

A man cheated more than 25 persons by promising them jobs in the merchant navy, police said on Wednesday. RCF police in suburban Chembur yesterday registered a case of cheating against the accused -- name not disclosed -- after Ashwini Rathod (39), one of the victims, approached them

with a complaint.

Rathod got to know the accused, who is around 30 years old, at a hospital where she worked. The accused, who visited the hospital for treatment, befriended her. According to her complaint, he told her that there were 25 vacancies of junior officers in back offices of merchant navy at Colaba, and he can arrange a job for her husband if she was ready to shell out some money.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: 'Insurance' conmen dupe 72-year-old of Rs 50 lakh over 4 years

Rathod paid the accused. In the same way, he collected money from many others, the complaint said. She approached the police after realising that she had been taken for a ride. Police found that the accused had taken a total of Rs 10.65 lakh from over 25 persons, said senior inspector Shrikant Desai of RCF police station. Police are looking for the accused.

Further probe is on.