The Virar police found the body of a 45-year-old, Chandrakant Kargal, in a nullah near Virar on Wednesday afternoon. The man, a catering firm employee, was initially the thought to have murdered his 10-year-old son, Harsh, who was found in a pond in Virar east.

The Virar police said that they initially suspected Chandrakant had murdered his son, and their suspicions intensified after they saw CCTV camera footage that showed that Chandrakant had picked up Harish on Monday afternoon as per a report Hindustan Times.

But after finding Chandrakant’s body on Wednesday, the police now suspect that someone else planned the double murders, and have now registered a case against unidentified persons. The police also added that when they found Chandrakant’s body his hands were tied with rope and his face was wrapped in duct tape. Jayant Bajbale, deputy superintendent of police, Virar, said, “Harsh’s body was found in a pond in Kaner Dahisar village near Vaitarna in Virar, while his father’s body was found in a nullah at the Arnala MHADA colony. We suspect that the family’s relatives are behind the murders and are on the hunt for them.” He also added that Chandrakant’s wife had also registered a missing person’s complaint.

Chandrakant’s family had shifted from Borivli to Virar two years ago. As per Jayant Bajbale, Chandrakant would often skip work and go drinking.

Harsh’s funeral was held in the family’s hometown of Indapur in Pune on Wednesday. Jayant Bajbale said, “Chandrakant’s body has been sent for a postmortem. A report is awaited.”

