Mumbai Crime: Man gets his daughter's stalker arrested



Representational picture

Even after being repeatedly told to stay away from a teenaged girl, whom he has been stalking for the past several months, 20-year-old Mahendra Nagoria did not pay any heed to the warnings. Result: the girl informed her father, who caught him red-handed and later handed him over to the police.

In his statement to the police, the girl's father said that the boy was following their car on his bike on Saturday, while they were on their way to visit a doctor.

Also read - Mumbai: Gutsy granny gets granddaughter's stalker arrested

After the father noticed that the boy was tailing them on his bike, he nabbed the culprit red-handed and called the cops. After the police was informed through the control room, a complaint was filed and an FIR registered against Nagoria.

Also read: South Mumbai family films and nabs daughter-in-law's stalker

Speaking to mid-day, an officer said, "Following the complaint, the accused was detained from the spot and later arrested under section 354 (D) of IPC. We are investigating the matter and will also record the victim's statement."