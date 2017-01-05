Mumbai crime: Man held for filming woman in undergarment shop's trial room

Woman was trying lingerie when she heard sounds in the back of the room; accused was remanded to judicial custody



The owner of a Charkop-based undergarments shop has been booked for allegedly filming a woman, while she was trying out lingerie in the shop’s changing room. Police sources said that action was taken after the 23-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Charkop police station on Monday. Accused Madhu Shanmugan Kariyan (46) was then arrested and produced before the court on Tuesday which remanded him to judicial custody.

Around 8 pm on Monday evening, the woman visited the shop, which Kariyan runs along with his wife in Sadhna Society, Sector III, Charkop. After picking up a couple of undergarments, she went to the changing room to try them out. Suddenly, she noticed some activity and heard voices in the backside of the room. She immediately came out and called the police. Later, she alleged that Kariyan was filming her while she was trying on the lingerie.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Charkop cops registered a case against Kariyan under section 354(c) (voyeurism) of IPC. During inquiry it was revealed that the victim is a resident of the same locality where the accused and his wife runs the shop. It has also been found that Kariyan’s wife was present at the time of the incident.

An officer from Charkop police station said, “No such video has been found from the accused’s mobile phone. It is also possible that he deleted the video before police reached there. We have seized his phone and sent it to the forensic lab. We are also checking the shop’s CCTV camera.”