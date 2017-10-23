A 30-year-old man was on Monday arrested from here for allegedly indulging in an obscene act in front of woman local train commuter, a GRP official said. The incident took place between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder railway stations on Saturday morning when the woman was travelling in a train going to Belapur on the harbour line of the Central Railway, a senior official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.





"The woman was travelling in the women's compartment, when the accused, Krupa Patel, travelling in the adjoining coach unzipped his pant and indulged in an obscene act before the victim," the official said. Following the incident, the woman approached the railway police at CSMT and lodged a complaint against the unidentified person.

Based on her complaint, the accused was booked under section 354 (making sexually coloured remarks) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC, the official said.



Taking serious cognisance of the incident, multiple police teams were formed for the investigation, he said. Police went through the CCTV footages to identify the accused, the official said. "After his identity was established, he was finally traced near the CSMT station around 6 am today and arrested," the official said adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.



The accused, a pavement dweller, used to work as a labourer and hails from Odisha, the official added.