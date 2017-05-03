Mumbai Crime: Man held for killing wife three days after their wedding

The Mumbai police have solved mystery behind murder of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in Gorai on April 10. The man strangled her because he had been forced to to marry her

The police have solved the mystery behind the murder of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found abandoned in Gorai on April 10.

The woman's husband strangled her to death on the third day after their wedding. A probe revealed that he had not wanted to marry her, but was forced to do so by her parents, as they had been in a relationship for several years.

The woman's body was found on April 10 with several marks around her neck, and bloodstains on her clothes. The post-mortem report indicated that the woman had been strangled.

The MHB police registered a murder case but there was no progress for a few days as there were no eyewitnesses. However, when the picture of the woman went viral on WhatsApp, her brother saw it and approached the police, identifying her as Sabrin.

Sabrin's husband, Asif Siddiqui, an electrician, was missing a few days before her brother approached the police. The cops found this suspicious and, after investigating, finally arrested him from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki area and brought him to Mumbai.

During interrogation, he admitted to having killed Sabrin, police sources said. He told interrogators that Sabrin and he were in a relationship for several years, but when Sabrin asked him to marry her, he refused. But her parents then pushed him into the marriage.

After the wedding on April 6, he brought Sabrin to Mumbai and later took her to Gorai and murdered her, said an officer. He fled to UP when he saw that her picture had gone viral.