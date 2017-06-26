Mumbai crime: Man held for molesting 8-yr-old girl in Ghatkopar



A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl in suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday. The incident took place yesterday when accused Manoj Kadam called the victim to his residence and allegedly molested her, a senior official of Pantnagar police station said.



"The incident took place when the victim's parents had gone out for some work. When they returned after some time and enquired about her whereabouts to her elder sister, the latter told them that Kadam had taken her to his residence when they were playing outside," the official said. The family then went to Kadam's house and when he opened the door after multiple knocks they found the victim in his room, he said.



The victim narrated her ordeal to her family members, following which they approached Pantnagar police station and filed a complaint against Kadam. The accused was arrested around 2.30 pm yesterday and was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Further investigation is on.

