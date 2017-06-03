Mumbai Crime: Man held for raping 12-year-old daughter

The Oshiwara police have arrested a 34-year-old man for sexually assaulting his 12-year-old mentally challenged daughter.

The incident came to light when the girl went missing two days back and was later found by her father in Juhu. When he went back to the Oshiwara police station, where he had filed a missing complaint, to inform the cops that he found his daughter, the girl revealed everything.

Also read - Tutor held for raping pupil; man arrested for sexually assaulting daughter

Police said, she levelled serious allegations against her father and claimed that he not only physically assaulted her, but also sexually abused her on many occasions. After this the police immediately registered a case under sections 354, 323 and 376 of IPC and various sections of POCSO Act.

Also read - Mumbai: HIV+ man awarded life sentence for raping teenage foster daughter

During investigation the cops found that the girl was mentally challenged and that in the past she left her house a couple of times and returned two-three days later. Her father runs a tea stall at Jogeshwari area and resides in the same locality. The victim’s mother was also mentally challenged.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Man rapes minor daughter for a year, arrested

“As the matter is very sensitive, we immediately registered the case and arrested the accused. After being produced in court, he was remanded to police custody till June 6,” said senior police inspector Subhash Khanvilkar. Another police officer said, “We are checking the veracity of the girl’s allegations and are also waiting for her medical reports.”