Mumbai Crime: Man held for replacing online orders with bricks, slippers

A former call centre employee has been arrested for duping at least 32 people in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, who had ordered items online opting for cash on delivery. The accused would allegedly keep track of the orders placed and give the customers packets with bricks, old slippers and decamp after taking the cash.

According to Indian Express, Kishan Singh was apprehended by police after they received a tip-off regarding his whereabouts. Police sources say he revealed his modus operandi during interrogation.

Kishan, who was employed in a call centre left work in November 2016 and took to duping people for money. He would acquire the contact details of customers, who placed an order online by calling up the delivery company with the order number by pretending to be the one who ordered the product.

He would then reach the address before the order date and collect the money under the pretext of delivering the package, which in reality would contain an unrelated item and then make his escape.

32 complaints were regsitered after which an FIR was lodged with DB Marg police station and he was arrested from Airoli near Thane, where he was residing.