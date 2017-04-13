Mumbai Crime: Man held for sodomising 11-year-old boy

Accused dragged the child to a secluded place and forced himself on him

In a shocking case, the Kurar police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sodomising an 11-year-old boy, who lives in the same locality. The accused performed the unnatural act after taking him to the National Park jungle area on the pretext of playing with him.

Complains of pain

According to police, after the boy returned home on Tuesday evening, he complained of pain in his private parts and started crying. When his mother enquired about what had happened, he narrated the entire incident to her.

Thereafter, she registered a complaint at the Kurar police station.

Police said that the arrested accused and victim reside in the same area. On Tuesday the accused took the boy to the Appa Pada area near National Park jungle on the promise of playing with him. Later, he dragged the child to a secluded place and forced himself on him.

Unnatural act

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Kurar police station said, "Based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother, we have registered a case under section 377 (unnatural offences) of IPC and various sections of the POCSO Act. After being produced in court, he was remanded in police custody till April 14."

Not the first time

A tutor in Bhiwandi, Thane was arrested in March last year, for allegedly sodomising his 12-year-old student. The 21-year-old accused wooed the minor boy to an isolated place in the locality on the pretext of giving him a bat to play before committing the act.

In August 2016, a nine-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised repeatedly by a teenager in Bhayander. The 16-year-old accused took the victim to a garden near his school in the township and had his way with him.

In September 2016, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by his teacher at an educational institute in Chandrayangutta area in Hyderabad. The accused sexually assaulted the minor at an isolated place near a hillock at Bandlaguda.