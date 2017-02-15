Mumbai crime: Man killed by friend for refusing to dance at birthday party

A 21-year-old man, was murdered by his 24-year-old friend for apparently declining to dance at the birthday bash of a common friend. The accused has been arrested by the Andheri police, and booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred around 4:00 am Gundavali, Andheri East, outside a lottery shop, in which the deceased Ankush Jadhav stayed. The accused, Ketan Shirvadkar and the deceased, who were part of a group of five friends, had decided to throw a birthday party for one of them during which alcohol was consumed.

Both entered into an argument as the reverly progressed, when Shirvadkar asked Jadhav to dance, which the latter refused to do. This led to an argument between the two, which turned into a fight during which Shirvadkar hit Jadhav with a wooden plank.

Jadhav succumbed to his injures after being admitted to the Trauma Care hospital. He is survived by his sister, who is married.